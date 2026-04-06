Ambulance Dept. to operate its new sub station in Festival Village for Carnival 2026 | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Ambulance Department of St. Maarten will officially begin operating its new sub station at the Jocelyn Arndell Festival Village for Carnival 2026, marking another important step in strengthening safety and emergency response services at the island’s largest cultural celebration.

The new ambulance facility, located opposite the Police sub station in Carnival Village, will enhance the overall safety and security framework already in place for the annual festival. It reflects the continued emphasis being placed on ensuring that residents and visitors alike can enjoy Carnival with the assurance that emergency medical assistance is close at hand.

Each year, ambulance personnel respond to emergency medical service calls from various parts of the Village, including backstage areas where local and international performers, pageant contestants, and support teams may require treatment. In addition to emergency response, ambulance staff also provide a range of other medical services within the Village throughout the Carnival season.

For Carnival 2026, services will be further expanded with a dedicated station at the rear of Festival Village, staffed by personnel specifically focused on the stage and surrounding areas. This added presence is expected to improve response times and strengthen coverage in one of the busiest sections of the venue.

The St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) welcomed the expanded ambulance presence, noting that it will benefit not only residents, but also the many visitors from around the world who travel to St. Maarten for Carnival each year.

SCDF said the new sub station will give patrons an added sense of safety, knowing that immediate medical assistance is available on site and that transportation to the hospital can be arranged quickly if necessary.

According to SCDF, one of the main reasons Carnival continues to grow is because the Foundation does not take shortcuts when it comes to safety in what it described as the heart and soul of Carnival, Carnival Village. The Foundation also noted that the new sub station provides ambulance personnel with a dedicated space to operate from, unlike in previous years when they carried out their duties for long hours each night while exposed to the elements.

The ambulance sub station adds to an already significant security presence at Carnival Village. The Police Force of St. Maarten already maintains a sub station on site, while SCDF also deploys its own security services, including a daily contingent of officers, surveillance cameras, body scanners, and other safety measures.

Importantly, the new ambulance facility will not serve Carnival alone. The station will also be available to support emergency medical operations for major events held at Festival Village throughout the year, further strengthening the venue’s readiness and public safety capacity beyond the Carnival season.

With the introduction of the new Ambulance sub station, Carnival 2026 will continue to build on efforts to make the Village safer, more responsive, and better equipped to serve everyone attending the festival.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/ambulance-dept-to-operate-its-new-sub-station-in-festival-village-for-carnival-2026