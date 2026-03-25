American Airlines remains St. Maarten’s largest International commercial carrier as WINAIR continues to dominate regional market | The Peoples Tribune

SXM AIRPORT–American Airlines remained St. Maarten’s largest international commercial carrier in 2025, while WINAIR continued to firmly hold its position as the island’s leading regional airline, according to the latest recorded aircraft movement figures.

The 2025 data show that American Airlines recorded 2,504 movements, up from 2,400 in 2024, an increase of 104 movements or 4.3%, making it the top international commercial airline serving St. Maarten based on total recorded movements. In the regional category, WINAIR once again led the field with 23,730 movements, compared to 20,380 in 2024, representing a strong increase of 3,350 movements or 16.4%.

Overall, St. Maarten recorded 65,014 total movements in 2025, up from 59,858 in 2024, an increase of 5,156 movements or 8.6%. The figures point to continued strength in both the international and regional aviation markets, with the most significant growth coming from regional traffic.

Among commercial airlines, the top three passenger carriers were American Airlines with 2,504 movements, JetBlue Airways with 1,568 movements, up 192 or 14.0%, and Delta Air Lines with 1,108 movements, up 60 or 5.7%. These numbers confirm the continued importance of the U.S. market to St. Maarten’s airlift profile.

The European market also remained significant. Air France posted 902 movements in 2025, up 50 or 5.9% from the year before, while KLM Royal Dutch Airlines recorded 482 movements, an increase of 94 or 24.2%. The increase for both carriers points to continued demand and strong strategic value in St. Maarten’s European connections.

In the regional airline category, WINAIR’s lead remained substantial. It was followed by SXM Airways, which recorded 5,466 movements, up 1,198 or 28.1%, and St. Barth Commuter, which posted 4,344 movements, an increase of 236 or 5.7%. Together, these three carriers continued to anchor St. Maarten’s role as a key hub for inter-island travel in the Northeastern Caribbean.

The regional category as a whole saw the strongest expansion, with total movements rising from 31,392 in 2024 to 36,050 in 2025, a gain of 4,658 movements or 14.8%. By comparison, total commercial airline movements increased from 17,070 to 17,788, a gain of 718 movements or 4.2%.

In general aviation, which includes private aircraft and helicopter services, the top two operators were Execujet with 4,484 movements, up 220 or 5.2%, and Signature Aviation with 3,996 movements, virtually unchanged with a slight decline of 4 movements or 0.1%. General aviation overall recorded 11,176 movements in 2025, down slightly from 11,396 in 2024, a decline of 220 movements or 1.9%.

In the commercial category,cargo remained the single largest operator by total movements, recording3,436 movements in 2025, up from3,052 in 2024for an increase of384 movements, or 12.6%. That placed cargo ahead of every individual international passenger airline operating into St. Maarten. The figures suggest that freight traffic continues to play a major role in the island’s aviation activity, underscoring the importance of air cargo to St. Maarten’s supply chain, commerce, and overall connectivity.

The figures underscore St. Maarten’s continued importance as both an international gateway and a regional aviation hub. While American Airlines remains the island’s leading international commercial carrier, the scale of WINAIR’s activity highlights the extent to which regional connectivity continues to drive overall aircraft movement growth at Princess Juliana International Airport.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/american-airlines-remains-st-maartens-largest-international-commercial-carrier-as-winair-continues-to-dominate-regional-market