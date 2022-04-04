An Olympic delegation from Paris 2024 visits St. Martin | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: The Paris 2024 Olympic Games will be the biggest event ever held in France. They will be held from July 26 to August 11, 2024, for 16 timeless days during which Paris 2024 will be the heart of the world. In anticipation of this exceptional event, a “Paris 2024” delegation visited Saint-Martin in late March.

The Games are about sports, but so much more… A combination of cultural events, artistic programming, and diverse performances that create a unique experience. The Games is a popular and multicultural festival for the whole world. It is an adventure that will embark the whole of France for a unique experience.

The Games are a unique event for which Paris 2024 has been working since the bid phase. By winning the organization of the Olympic and Paralympic Games on September 13, 2017, Paris 2024 embarked on the adventure with one ambition: to offer revolutionary Games.

Promoting sports among young people

Following the designation of Paris as the host city of the 2024 Games, the Ministry of National Education, Youth and Sports and the sports movement wish to extend their joint action in favor of the development of sports practice and continue to promote these civic and sports values in the school and extracurricular environment.

Thus, on Thursday, March 31, the National Education Departments of St. Martin and St. Barths received a visit from a delegation of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games Organizing Committee in the presence of Marie BARSACQ, Executive Director of “Impact et Héritage”, Executive Director of Impact and Legacy, Iris BAZIN, Manager of Inclusion, Solidarity and Equality and Head of Impact 2024, and Emmeline NDONGUE, Olympic vice-champion with the French basketball team in London in 2012 and Manager of Education – Generation 2024.

This was an opportunity for representatives of the educational community of the Northern Islands to present the dynamics of school sports in the territory and the involvement of 1st and 2nd grade students in the “Generation 2024” label.

During their visit to St. Martin, the “Paris 2024” delegation visited several elementary schools in the territory: Elie Gibbs in Grand Case, Marie Amelie Leydet in Quartier d’Orléans and Aline Hanson in Sandy Ground.

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/04/04/an-olympic-delegation-from-paris-2024-visits-st-martin/

