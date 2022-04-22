AND THE WINNER IS……

PHILIPSBURG- Winner of SXM Carnival Road March 2022, Olivia Murray also took the stage as the winner of the best “Coors Light Jingle” Thursday night.

The official Beer of St. Maarten Carnival, Coors Light, distributed by International Liquor & Tobacco Ltd NV, invited participants to enter into an additional competition, which was to produce a “Coors Light Jingle”. The winner was announced after the Road March and Band Clash competitions. Olivia Murray’s jingle will be used as the new Coors Light radio ad for 2022.

Best Jingle also received $1000 in cash. Thursday brought in the best crowd at the village so far, as people came out to support their favourite artists and bands. Four Road March competitors, King James, Olivia Murray, Baker Jr and HJ Gifted participated in the “Coors Light Jingle Competition”.