Anguilla Premier Highlights Importance of UWI for Small Island Development | The Peoples Tribune

KINGSTON, Jamaica–Anguilla’s Premier and Minister of Finance, Cora Richardson Hodge, has stressed the vital role of The University of the West Indies (The UWI) in supporting national and regional development across the Caribbean.

Premier Hodge delivered the feature address during the opening ceremony of The UWI’s biennial Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) meetings held on Tuesday, March 3. The two-day hybrid meeting was hosted by the Government of Anguilla and brought together regional officials to review the university’s financial and strategic planning.

Addressing participants, the premier noted that the decisions taken during the meeting carry significant implications for the region. She explained that outcomes from the discussions influence national capacity, regional competitiveness and long-term development priorities.

Reflecting on the challenges facing Small Island Developing States, Hodge said that small size does not diminish the importance or influence of Caribbean nations. She pointed to issues such as economic uncertainty, climate vulnerability and rapid technological change, emphasizing that regional cooperation has always been the Caribbean’s strongest response to these pressures.

The premier also highlighted the need for governments to maintain their commitments to The UWI. According to Hodge, timely financial contributions from member states are essential to ensuring the university can continue supporting staff, students, research programs and innovation across the region.

Anguilla’s Minister of Social Development and Education, Shellya Rogers Webster, echoed those sentiments and underscored the importance of higher education to the island’s future. She noted that for a small island like Anguilla, education remains central to building sustainability and maintaining global competitiveness.

Rogers Webster said the partnership with The UWI allows Anguillan students to access high-quality regional education while also contributing to the Caribbean’s broader intellectual and professional development. She also reminded attendees that the outcomes of the TAC discussions will influence institutions, policies and generations of students throughout the region.

Vice-Chancellor of The University of the West Indies, Professor Sir Hilary Beckles, reaffirmed the institution’s strong position internationally. During the opening ceremony, he described the TAC meetings as an important opportunity to engage directly with the governments that support the university and to discuss the impact of their investment.

Beckles said the university remains in a strong position and continues to gain global recognition. He pointed to the institution’s 2026 Times Higher Education ranking, which places The UWI among the top 3.6 percent of universities worldwide.

Despite economic pressures across the region, the vice-chancellor credited Caribbean governments and the university’s leadership for maintaining the institution’s standards and reputation. He emphasized that The UWI remains committed to delivering high-quality education and advancing research for the benefit of Caribbean societies.

Welcoming delegates on behalf of the Government and people of Anguilla, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education Dr. Bonnie Richardson Lake described the TAC process as a critical mechanism that ensures the university’s resources remain aligned with its mission and strategic priorities.

She noted that careful planning is essential in a region where every investment must deliver meaningful results, urging participants to keep the transformative role of the university at the center of their discussions.

The TAC meetings bring together permanent secretaries and senior government officials from the 17 contributing countries that support The UWI. During the sessions, participants review the university’s 2026–2028 budget estimates for all campuses and related entities. Their recommendations will be forwarded to the Campus and University Grants Committees, which help guide funding decisions and support the institution’s long-term sustainability and regional mandate.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/anguilla-premier-highlights-importance-of-uwi-for-small-island-development