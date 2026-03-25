Anguilla reportedly to crack down on unauthorized charter boats from St. Martin & St. Maarten | The Peoples Tribune

ANGUILLA–The Government of Anguilla is reportedly preparing to strengthen enforcement action against charter boats from St. Martin/St. Maarten that have been operating in Anguilla’s waters without authorization, according to reporting by Anguillian news outlet Anguilla Focus.

As reported, Anguilla’s Minister of Economic Development, Kyle Hodge, said persons facilitating such operations had already been cautioned and that enforcement would be the next step. He described the matter as a longstanding issue that would be addressed.

The report said the Minister’s comments came in response to a strongly worded social media post by an Anguillian boat owner who raised concerns about foreign vessels allegedly operating freely in local waters without proper checks. The post called for stronger enforcement and greater protection of Anguilla’s maritime borders, citing concerns about lost business and unfair competition for local operators.

In response to the concerns, Hodge reportedly shared a letter from Permanent Secretary Larry Franklin addressed to hotel managers and operators, the Anguilla Chamber of Commerce, and the Anguilla Hotel and Tourism Association. The three-page letter, dated February 16, outlined what government described as growing and persistent concern over the illegal operation of vessels in Anguilla’s waters.

The letter stated that several vessels had been routinely entering Anguilla to collect guests, transport them to cays, beaches, and other marine attractions, and then return them to shore, all while allegedly bypassing Anguilla’s regulatory, fiscal, immigration, customs, and maritime requirements.

Among the alleged violations cited in the correspondence were failure to obtain the required customs clearance, absence of cruising or commercial permissions, operation without an agent approved by the Comptroller of Customs, lack of business licensing, failure to register for or remit goods and services tax, failure to contribute to social security and related levies where applicable, and limited lawful economic contribution to Anguilla through provisioning, fuel purchases, or commercial presence.

The report further stated that some of these vessels were allegedly being booked by hotels and booking agencies operating in Anguilla to serve visitors staying on the island. Others, it said, were being facilitated through referrals, coordination, or information-sharing linked to companies on the neighboring island, conduct which Anguillian authorities reportedly described as an “enabling act.”

Franklin warned that this practice creates an unfair imbalance because Anguillian vessel operators are required to comply with all statutory, fiscal, safety, and administrative obligations. The letter also reportedly raised concerns about prolonged anchoring off popular beaches, excessive noise, unregulated marine activity, and the operation of foreign vessels outside Anguilla’s safety oversight regime.

The report said Anguillian authorities also voiced concern that the lack of official clearance prevents law enforcement agencies from effectively monitoring vessel movements, passenger activity, and compliance with safety, security, immigration, and customs protocols. Franklin reportedly described these circumstances as posing unacceptable risks to border integrity and public safety, while also threatening passenger safety, environmental protection, fiscal compliance, and Anguilla’s reputation as a high-end tourism destination.

Reportedly hotels and booking agencies in Anguilla were advised not to engage in business with unauthorized vessels or vessel operators and were urged to exercise due diligence to ensure their staff do not facilitate breaches of Anguilla’s customs, immigration, business licensing, tax, or maritime safety laws.

The publication also reported that Anguilla’s government is evaluating additional measures, including stronger coordination of enforcement and compliance monitoring, to ensure adherence to the island’s legal framework.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/anguilla-reportedly-to-crack-down-on-unauthorized-charter-boats-from-st-martin-st-maarten