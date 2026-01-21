Anguilla’s .ai country code domain has now crossed one million registrations | The Peoples Tribune

ANGUILLA–As first reported by Anguilla Focus, Anguilla’s .ai country code domain has now crossed one million registrations worldwide, a milestone driven by the global surge in interest around artificial intelligence.

In a January 20 press release, Premier Cora Richardson Hodge framed the achievement as more than a digital benchmark, pointing to the revenues .ai has generated for national development priorities. She cited investments tied to airport expansion, road works, tax relief measures, and strengthened health services for young people and seniors.

Anguilla’s .ai domain has become a major revenue stream for the public sector, and that is the clearest, well-documented way it has “generated for the economy,” because it directly funds spending, reduces the need for other revenues, and supports capital projects.

2023: The IMF reports EC$87 million (about US$32 million) in .ai registration revenue, a little over 20% of government revenue that year.

2024: Anguilla Focus reports EC$104.25 million for the year.

2025 (as reported by the minister in November 2025): EC$21.57 million was collected from .ai sales in October 2025, bringing 2025 year-to-date collections to EC$189.58 million at that point, with an updated full-year total not yet published in that report.

Scale relative to government income: In a BBC interview recap, Minister José Vanterpool said .ai was expected to generate nearly half of government revenue in 2025.

On how that translates into economic impact, Anguilla’s leadership has publicly tied .ai revenues to airport expansion, road works, tax relief measures, and expanded health services, and the 2026 budget commentary from Anguilla Focus also notes a 2025 surplus that was “largely driven” by non-tax revenue from .ai domain sales.

The million-registration mark follows projections shared late last year by Information Technology Minister José Vanterpool, who said registrations had passed 908,000 by late October 2025, were rising by about 1% per week, and were on pace to exceed one million in early 2026.

Vanterpool has also highlighted the scale of the revenues involved, including statements that .ai was expected to account for nearly half of government revenue in 2025, and figures showing strong year-to-date collections by late 2025, though an updated total has not yet been publicly released.

The .ai registry is supported by Identity Digital, whose CEO Akram Atallah said the company is focused on safety and security while supporting the domain’s growth, and emphasized its economic impact for Anguilla.

Premier Richardson Hodge has also signaled plans to establish a sovereign wealth fund supported mainly by .ai revenues, aimed at long-term national benefit and added resilience in the face of hurricanes and other disasters.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/anguillas-ai-country-code-domain-has-now-crossed-one-million-registrations