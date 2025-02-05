ANIMAL POUND: Capture of stray animals from February 10 to 25 | FAXINFO

The Collectivity of Saint-Martin informs the population of the opening of the animal pound from Monday February 10 to Tuesday February 25, 2025.

The animal pound's mission is to capture animals that wander on public property. Owners are therefore asked to keep their animals tied up and to monitor them, even after the capture phase. between February 10 and 25.

As a reminder, territorial decree no. 033-2014 regulating the conditions of detention of pets and their movement on public roads stipulates that it is prohibited to allow animals to wander on the territory of the Community.

Owning a pet is a responsibility which requires the owner's full attention.

To avoid any incidents, dogs must be kept on a leash and so-called dangerous dogs must wear a muzzle.

For any information on the capture phase, The urban cleaning service can be reached at 0590 87 50 04 or 0690 88 69 29.

In the interest of all, the Collectivité de Saint-Martin thanks you for respecting this instruction and looking after your pets!

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/fourriere-animale-capture-des-animaux-errants-du-10-au-25-fevrier/