ANIMAL POUND: Capture of stray dogs from December 4 to 19, 2023 | FAXINFO

The Community of Saint-Martin informs the population of the next capture of stray dogs on public roads by the territorial pound, from Monday 4 to Tuesday 19 December 2023.

Animal owners are requested to keep them attached and to monitor them, even after the capture phase.

In accordance with Territorial Decree No. 033-2014 regulating the conditions of detention of pets and their circulation on public roads, it is prohibited to allow animals to roam on the territory of the Community. To avoid any incidents, dogs must be kept on a leash and so-called dangerous dogs must be muzzled.

The Community of Saint-Martin invites dog owners to monitor their animals in compliance with the decree in force.

For any information, contact the Environment Department on: 0590 87 50 04 or 0690 88 69 29.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/fourriere-animale-capture-de-chiens-errants-du-4-au-19-decembre-2023/