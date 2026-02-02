Anjeanee Mathew attends JCI National Presidents’ Meeting in Mexico City | The Peoples Tribune

MEXICO–JCI Dutch Caribbean National President Anjeanee Mathew has successfully concluded her participation in the JCI National Presidents’ Meeting held in Mexico City from January 29–31, joining fellow JCI leaders from across the Americas for strategic dialogue, collaboration, and leadership development.

The high-level meeting provided a dynamic platform to exchange insights, share best practices, and gain fresh perspectives on advancing JCI’s mission at both the national and local levels. A key highlight was the opportunity to align this year’s priorities with the vision of 2026 JCI World President Alejandra Castillo, ensuring cohesive direction and regional synergy moving forward.

Armed with renewed knowledge and motivation, National President Mathew will lead efforts to transfer these learnings to the National Board and Local Presidents. This knowledge-sharing initiative aims to build strong momentum from the first quarter and drive an impactful year focused on measurable results, leadership development, and community impact.

As the organization looks ahead, JCI Dutch Caribbean remains committed to unity and collaboration under the banner of One Dutch Caribbean, One America, One JCI, while continuing to Ignite Our Lights and empower young leaders throughout the region.

Photo Captions: NP Anjeanee Mathew (second left) alongside fellow National Presidents.

