Another successful cultural market at Quartier d’Orléans | FAXINFO

QUARTIER D’ORLÉANS: Eléa and her brother Obadiah are delighted with the fourth edition of their craft market organized in Quartier d’Orléans. Many people came to this local market, open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 2 to 7 pm.

Eléa, who has a degree in agronomy, launched the first edition of the local, artisanal and cultural market in Quartier d’Orléans last April, with her brother Obadiah, a self-taught craftsman who built his pizza oven with recycled bricks, whose embers were still smoldering this Sunday at the end of the day. More than a dozen stands made up the cultural market with a family atmosphere because it is indeed a family story.

Eléa’s niece had her stand of food preparations that delighted the sweet potato lovers. coconut confits, homemade caramels, Linda’s candies, local honey, pies, fresh fruit juices, and of course the vegetarian pizzas made by Obadiah and baked in his artisanal oven. Let’s not forget the trompe l’oeil soaps in the shape of cupcakes, cakes, or lollipops that are often used as decoration because of the beauty of the object.

Another star of the Quartier d’Orléans cultural market was the plants, which are Eléa’s primary passion. Aware of the need to promote self-sufficiency and eco-responsibility, Eléa advocates local food production by inviting the population to learn more about plants, many of which can be used to make natural medicines for which Eléa holds the traditional secrets. Organic vegetables and aromatic plants also had a large place in the cultural market. The scent of basil and mint still lingers in the impasse Mont Saline where the cultural market took place.

The cries of joy of the children also resounded there, thanks to the golf match on the mini-golf coursebuilt at the entrance of the market. Thewinner enjoy a pizza prepared by Obadiah. For those who already knew the Quartier d’Orléans cultural market, this fourth edition lived up to its reputation. For the others who discovered it, they will certainly come back to the next one which will be in one month, on August 13 and 14.

Another recognition was the visit of Bernadette Davis, Second Vice-President of the COM, who went to the cultural market and met the exhibitors and praised the initiative of Eléa and Obadiah.

Info: 06 90 88 65 74 or 06 90 84 16 05

Facebook: Cultural Market of Quartier d’Orléans

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/07/25/another-successful-cultural-market-at-quartier-dorleans/

