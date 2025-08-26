Another wave of St. Maarten student athletes secures U.S. college opportunities | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Just ten days after Sint Maarten proudly celebrated three of its own earning partial scholarships to NCAA Division II powerhouse Lincoln University in Missouri, another young athlete has taken flight. Last night, rising track star Jamal Renald Simon arrived safely on his U.S. college campus, officially beginning his journey as a student-athlete at Highland Community College in Kansas (JUCO D1).

Coordinator Tatiana Arrindell described the momentum as historic: “When opportunity meets preparation, our youth will rise, thrive, and shine. What we are witnessing is a new chapter for Sint Maarten’s student-athletes.”

Simon joins a growing list of trailblazers proudly carrying the SXM flag on the international stage:

• Omari Gumbs – Soccer, Lincoln University, Missouri (NCAA DII)

• Chanel Richardson – Track & Field, Lincoln University, Missouri (NCAA DII)

• Timothy Fleming – Baseball, Lincoln University, Missouri (NCAA DII)

• Jahmai A.A. Perez – Baseball, Homestead, Florida

• Desreena B. Boston – Soccer, Navarro College, Texas (JUCO D1)

• Jemar Phillips – Track & Field, Coffeyville CC, Kansas (JUCO)

• Chandro Wilkin – Soccer, Barton Community College, Kansas (JUCO D1)

This unprecedented wave of success has been made possible through the collaborative efforts of the Elite Sports Foundation, NB Scouting, parents, schools, coaches, and training academies both at home and abroad.

“These young men and women have shown resilience, discipline, and commitment to their craft. The journey has not been easy, but they are proof that with support and preparation, Sint Maarten’s athletes can compete and succeed on the global stage,” Arrindell added.

The community now stands proudly behind this new generation of student-athletes as they embark on their academic and sporting journeys, carrying not only their dreams but also the hopes of a nation.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/another-wave-of-st-maarten-student-athletes-secures-u-s-college-opportunities