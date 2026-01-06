Antigua, Dominica sign deal with United States to accept refugees | The Peoples Tribune

DOMINICA–Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica have each entered third-country arrangements with the United States to receive certain refugees who cannot be repatriated, and both governments say any arrivals would be subject to strict intelligence screening.

In Antigua and Barbuda, Prime Minister Gaston Browne confirmed the agreement and said the United States will provide full intelligence support. Browne said Antigua is prepared to accept refugees who may have minor issues but possess skills that could benefit the country, while drawing a firm line against accepting what he described as “criminal refugees.”

Browne said the agreement gives the Antiguan government the authority to decide who is accepted, rather than taking anyone automatically, and he emphasized that intelligence support from the United States is a core part of the arrangement. He also said the government communicated its position to the U.S. State Department about 90 days ago and chose to speak publicly because, in his words, the matter should not be kept quiet.

He framed the approach as cooperation that does not weaken sovereignty or national security, linking it to what he described as sound governance. The remarks come as regional governments continue to watch how U.S. immigration policy uses third-country partners in managing refugees and deportees.

In Dominica, Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit confirmed a similar agreement and described it as part of ongoing engagement with the United States on shared priorities. Speaking at a press conference, Skerrit said the arrangement would strengthen longstanding ties and signal that Dominica remains a willing and reliable U.S. partner in the region.

Skerrit also connected the issue to the practical interests of citizens, including lawful travel, study, employment opportunities, and family ties, while calling for calmer public debate as the year begins. He urged the country to lower the temperature of national discourse and focus on unity.

Both announcements follow a U.S. proclamation issued on December 16, 2025, that expanded entry restrictions affecting Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica. Under the order, most immigrant visas, along with B-1, B-2, B-1/B-2, F, M, and J nonimmigrant visas, are suspended for nationals of the two countries who did not already hold a valid visa as of January 1, 2026. Existing visas remain valid, while consular officers were directed to limit the duration of other nonimmigrant visas as allowed by law.

The proclamation cited concerns related to citizenship-by-investment programs, including the possibility that individuals could obtain new passports and sidestep restrictions tied to their original nationality. Both governments have been engaging U.S. officials to seek clarification and to pursue changes to the measures.

A formal review is expected about 90 days after January 1, 2026, and the outcome could shift depending on ongoing discussions with the U.S. Government.

UPDATE from the Government of Antigua and Barbuda:

The government of Antigua and Barbuda considers it appropriate to clarify the facts regarding its engagement with the United States on the possible acceptance of a very limited number of third-country nationals, including refugees.

In the interest of accuracy, transparency, and public confidence, the government sets out below the relevant facts and context.

No secret or binding agreement

What exists is a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding proposed by the United States, as part of its global efforts to share responsibility for refugees already present in its territory. Antigua and Barbuda was approached by the United States, along with more than one hundred governments worldwide, including several within the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), to consider this non-binding arrangement.

The United States is today the country that hosts the largest number of refugees from across the world—individuals who cannot be returned to their countries of origin because doing so would expose them to serious harm, persecution, or grave reprisals. In response to this humanitarian reality, the United States has sought the cooperation of other governments to share the burden, by accepting such non-criminal refugees as they are able to do so safely and lawfully. Many countries have already agreed to this non-binding understanding.

This Understanding:

Creates no legal obligation on Antigua and Barbuda;

Commits the Government to no quotas or automatic acceptance of any persons; and

May be terminated at any time, at Antigua and Barbuda’s sole discretion.

Full national control is retained

Under this non-binding Understanding:

Antigua and Barbuda retains the absolute right to reject any individual proposed by the United States;

All cases would be considered strictly on a case-by-case basis;

No person with a criminal record would be accepted; and

Any consideration would be strictly limited, including an upper ceiling of no more than ten (10) persons per year, subject entirely to the government’s discretion.

There is no surrender of sovereignty, no transfer of authority, and no loss of control over borders or national security.

This does not involve “importing deportees”

The Understanding relates only to lawfully screened third-country nationals, including refugees already present in the United States, and only where Antigua and Barbuda is fully satisfied, on the basis of intelligence vetting and national security assessments, that acceptance would pose no risk to the country or its people.

A good-faith diplomatic step

The Prime Minister and the Attorney General authorised consideration of this Understanding as an act of good faith, reflecting Antigua and Barbuda’s willingness to cooperate with international partners where it is safe, lawful, and consistent with national interests.

This was not a concession, nor an attempt to trade people or curry favour. It was a measured diplomatic gesture, taken alongside many other responsible states, while preserving Antigua and Barbuda’s full discretion and control.

The wider context

Antigua and Barbuda is currently engaged in discussions with the United States on matters affecting:

The restoration of normal visa issuance and renewals for Antiguan and Barbudan nationals; and

Technical issues relating to biometric standards and international identity assurance.

Good-faith cooperation across a range of issues is a normal feature of international relations. It doesnotmean compromising national security, sovereignty, or values.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/antigua-dominica-sign-deal-with-united-states-to-accept-refugees