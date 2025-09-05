AnyKey.sx launches as St. Maarten’s premier .sx domain, web hosting platform | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–This week marks an exciting milestone for Sint Maarten’s digital economy with the official launch of AnyKey.sx, a locally based tech company offering fully automated .SX domain registration and comprehensive web hosting services. Likened to the “GoDaddy of Sint Maarten,” AnyKey.sx aims to enhance the island’s online visibility and accelerate the growth of e-commerce and digital businesses across the Caribbean.

Founded with a clear mission to make .SX domain names, the digital identity exclusive to Sint Maarten, both accessible and meaningful, AnyKey.sx provides a user-friendly website and dashboard for automated domain name registration, transfers, DNS and domain management, WHOIS privacy, and reliable human-centered support. Based right here in Sint Maarten, the company understands local business needs from solo entrepreneurs to established enterprises. With modern, secure infrastructure and transparent pricing, AnyKey.sx is committed to helping its clients establish, manage, and expand their digital identities online effectively and affordably.

“Our goal is simple yet ambitious,” says the AnyKey.sx founding team. “We want to put Sint Maarten’s .SX top-level domain (TLD) firmly on the digital world map, and support a thriving local economy by making domain ownership and hosting effortless.”

The launch follows more than a year of planning and development. The team worked closely with international technology partners to fully automate the domain registration process from availability searches and purchases to DNS configuration, ensuring both reliability and user-friendly experience. Customers can search for available .SX domains, register or transfer them swiftly, select from a range of hosting options including Shared, WordPress, VPS, Cloud, and Ecommerce, and connect their online presence with features such as SSL, DDoS protection, CDN, backups, and developer tools. The entire process is designed to be quick, seamless, and secure.

AnyKey.sx’s vision extends beyond registrations and hosting, positioning itself as a catalyst for local digital entrepreneurship. By fostering a preference for .SX domains, the platform reinforces brand trust, island identity, and visibility in global searches. Through content such as “How .SX Domains Empower St. Maarten Entrepreneurs” and “10 Reasons Online Businesses Should Use a .SX Domain,” the company highlights how Sint Maarten’s top-level domain can enhance credibility and market reach.

Unlike faceless global registrars, AnyKey.sx provides real human support within the Caribbean. Whether through sales, technical assistance, or billing inquiries, the team is accessible and local. In line with its broader vision, AnyKey.sx aspires to become the region’s go-to platform for domain services that honor local identity and inspire digital progress.

AnyKey.sx is Sint Maarten’s home-grown platform for .SX domain registration and modern web hosting solutions. With automation powered by international infrastructure and anchored in local insight, the company offers domain registration, hosting, DNS tools, privacy protection, and dedicated customer support. Guided by the philosophy “Any idea, any vision, AnyKey,” the company champions the digital growth of Sint Maarten’s businesses by helping them launch online with confidence and credibility.

For media inquiries or demo access, contact AnyKey.sx at +1 (721) 588-0800 or email sales@anykey.sx/support@anykey.sx

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/anykey-sx-launches-as-st-maartens-premier-sx-domain-web-hosting-platform