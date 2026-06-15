“Applying for a U.S. Student Visa or Canadian Study Permit” Workshop on June 18, 2026 | Government of Sint Maarten

​PHILIPSBURG – Many of our students opt to pursue their tertiary education in the USA and Canada. To do so, students will need a student visa or study permit as the last legal documents before leaving the island.

The Student Support Services Division (SSSD) of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport is hosting a workshop entitled, “Applying for a U.S. Student Visa or Canadian Study Permit” on Thursday, June 18, 2026. This workshop, which is free of charge, will be held at the University of St. Martin from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM.

According to SSSD officials, many students are often overwhelmed by the process of obtaining a student visa or study permit. Some also find it challenging while navigating all the requirements and changes relating to studying in the USA and Canada. With this workshop, SSSD is aiming to stem those concerns.

This annual workshop is open to students who will be going to the US or Canada to study in the upcoming school year (August/ September or January) as well as students in their last year of secondary school who are considering these countries as places to study. Parents are also welcomed, together with their child, based on availability of seats.

“The recent developments in both the US and Canada, as it relates to international students, dictate that all immigration documents are properly completed and procedures followed,” SSSD officials stated. They stressed that it is important that students follow the correct steps in the application process since this can cause delays or even that their application is turned down. The workshop will explain the steps students need to take when applying either for their U.S. Student Visa or Study Permit for Canada. Explanation of the documents needed as well as the fees to be paid, will be given.

“Even if you have not received your I-20 (US schools) or Letter of Acceptance (LOA) (Canada) and you are scheduled to start school later this year, you can still attend this workshop,” SSSD officials stated.

Persons interested in attending this workshop are encouraged to contact Student Support Services Division (SSSD) at telephone 543-1235 or email studentsupportservices@sintmaartengov.org to reserve a seat since space is limited. People can also go to the SSSD Facebook page and scan the QR code on the flyer to register. Participants are encouraged to bring their own writing materials to the workshop and to be on time.

The Student Support Services Division is located upstairs of the Gatspy’s store, across from the Police Station and next to the Windward Island Bank (WIB) in Philipsburg. SSSD provides many services to students including psychological services, counseling services, speech language pathology services, social work services, educational diagnostic services, career services, as well as parental workshops and parent support groups.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Applying-for-a-U-S-Student-Visa-or-Canadian-Study-Permit-Workshop-on-June-18-2026.aspx