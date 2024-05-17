AQUATHLON: A look back at the 4th edition of the SXM Swimrun | FAXINFO

On Sunday, May 12, 39 pairs of athletes took part in the Swimrun Saint-Martin organized by the Tous à l'Ô association, organizer of the event represented by Boris Villemin.

With a departure at 6:15 a.m. in Galisbay and an arrival at Coco Beach in Orient Bay from 8 a.m. for the fastest, the competitors will have covered a total of 12km of running and 2km of swimming. The heat did not slow down the teams, determined to redouble their efforts to win the title of big winner of this 4th edition of the SXM Swimrun. It is also the Swimchipsrun team made up of Théo Estasse and Mathieu Chassaigne from Saint-Barthélemy who takes the first step of the podium with a time of 1 hour, 43 minutes and 56 seconds. Coming third last year, Greg Pigeon and Maxime Kruszewska took second place with their SXM Tri Académie team and a time of 1'45''10. Third position was taken by the Pina Colada mixed team (second in 2023) where Clémence Briche and Pierre Chassaigne crossed the finish line after 1'51''37. Congratulations to the participants for this wonderful morning of sport, in a perfectly fair and friendly atmosphere. The Tous à l'Ô association warmly thanks the volunteers and sponsors who made Swimrun SXM 2024 a success. Find the complete results on the Facebook page of the SXM Swimrun 2024 or Tous à l'Ô event. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/aquathlon-retour-sur-la-4eme-edition-du-sxm-swimrun/