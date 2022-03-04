Archiball Rugby Club robbed | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: Twenty-four hours before the first match against the Barracudas of St. Bart for the final of the Guadeloupe championship, the Archiball club was the victim of a robbery committed in the premises located at the Bellevue stadium.

On arrival at the premises on Friday morning it was discovered that there was a break in and several items were missing.

After having cut the padlock with an electric drill, the burglars broke into the premises and stole a generator, a barbecue grill, a television set, coolers, the first aid kit as well as the entire stock of drinks.

A hard blow for all the volunteers working daily for the good functioning of the club.

An investigation has been opened.

