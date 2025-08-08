Armed Robbers Fail To Rob Scooter Rider, Lose Gun

PHILIPSBURG – Detectives from the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) are investigating an armed robbery that took place in Cay Bay shortly after 11:00 PM on Thursday, August 7, 2025.

Preliminary reports indicate that the victim was confronted by suspects who attempted to rob him of his personal belongings and his scooter. During the confrontation, the victim resisted and managed to disarm the suspects, taking the firearm away from them. The suspects then fled the scene with other items belonging to the victim.

The firearm has been confiscated and will be processed for forensic evidence as part of the ongoing investigation.

KPSM urges anyone who witnessed this robbery or has information that may assist in identifying the suspects to contact the Philipsburg Police Station at +1 (721) 542-2222 ext. 204/205 or call the anonymous tip line at 9300.

Public assistance is vital in helping police locate those responsible and in preventing further criminal activity.

Source: Press Release