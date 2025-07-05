Armed Robbery At Colebay Supermarket

PHILIPSBURG- Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is currently investigating an armed robbery that took place at approximately 9:00 p.m. on Friday evening at the Best Choice Supermarket, located at #54 Wellington Road.

Based on initial reports and surveillance footage, the suspect had been loitering near containers outside the Power Generation business before the robbery.

Upon entering the store, the suspect brandished what appeared to be an automatic firearm, which he pulled from under his clothing, aimed the weapon at the cashier and demanded money.

The suspect took the cash from the drawer and demanded more money. After the cashier indicated there was no additional cash available, the suspect fled the scene on foot in the direction of Well Road.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. KPSM urges anyone with information that may assist in identifying the suspect to come forward by contacting the police station or calling the anonymous tip line. Investigators are actively seeking leads in this case.

Source: Press Release