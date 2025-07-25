Armed Robbery on Jewerly Store on Front Street

PHILIPSBURG – A well known jewelry store on Front Street was subject of an armed robbery this morning at 10.30 am. Two assailants brandished weapons and made off with stolen goods on a motorbike, before police arrived on the scene, while reports indicate a staff member sustained a non-life-threatening injury while attempting to stop one of the perpetrators.

Upon arrival, officers learned that two male suspects, both dressed in white clothing, had committed the robbery and fled the scene on a motorcycle heading in the direction of Sucker Garden. At this time, KPSM officers are actively searching for the suspects. The investigation remains ongoing.

KPSM is appealing to the general public for assistance. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, has video footage, or possesses any information that could assist in identifying or locating the suspects is strongly urged to contact the Sint Maarten Police Force at +1 (721) 542-2222 or call the anonymous Tip Line at 9300.

KPSM also encourages business owners, particularly those in the retail and jewelry sectors, to review and strengthen their security measures. Installing or upgrading surveillance systems, using secure display methods, can significantly help prevent or minimize the impact of such criminal activities

This is the latest in a string of robberies with a botched attempt on a money and gold exchange business earlier this week and a high-profile armed robbery on a jewelry store in a Simpson Bay hotel earlier this month.

Source: Press Release