Arrest of Two Suspects Involved in ATM Skimming on St. Maarten

PHILIPSBURG- The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) has successfully apprehended two individuals involved in an ATM skimming operation on the island. The suspects, both Bulgarian nationals identified by their initials N.Z.V and G.N.S, were caught in the for installing skimming devices on an ATM machine.

In the early hours of Thursday, March 27, 2025, the Police Central Dispatch received a report of two male individuals placing skimming instruments on an ATM located on L.B. Scott Road. Additional information indicated that the suspects were driving a small white vehicle and were heading in the direction of A.J.C. Brouwers Road.

Multiple police patrols were immediately dispatched to the area, where officers successfully intercepted the vehicle in question. Upon conducting a search of the vehicle, officers discovered several instruments commonly used for skimming activities. The suspects were promptly arrested and transported to the Philipsburg Police Station for further investigation.

During interrogation, it was revealed that one of the suspects had previously been arrested and convicted in Sint Maarten for a similar offense. He had been banned from the island but managed to return via the French side.

A subsequent search of the suspect’s rented residence, conducted in cooperation with the French authorities, led to the discovery and confiscation of a large quantity of skimming cards and additional skimming equipment.

Both suspects remain in police custody as the investigation continues. The Sint Maarten Police Force urges financial institutions and the general public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity related to ATM usage.

Safety Tips for ATM Users

To minimize the risk of falling victim to ATM fraud, the Sint Maarten Police Force advises the public to follow these safety precautions:

Inspect the ATM: Check for any unusual devices attached to the card slot or keypad before using an ATM.

Cover the Keypad: Always shield the keypad when entering your PIN to prevent hidden cameras from capturing your information.

Use Secure ATMs: Preferably use ATMs located inside banks or well-lit, high-traffic areas.

Monitor Your Accounts: Regularly check your bank statements for any unauthorized transactions.

Be Aware of Your Surroundings: If you notice suspicious individuals near an ATM, do not proceed with your transaction and report the situation to the authorities.

Source: KPSM FB page

￼Report Suspicious Activity: If you suspect that an ATM has been tampered with, notify the bank and the police immediately.