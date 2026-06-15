Arrindell’s return to GEBE comes on a day loaded with meaning | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Longtime NV GEBE executive and former Chief Financial Officer Iris Arrindell is expected to assume the role and executive office of Temporary Manager at the utility company on Monday, June 15, a day that also coincides with the peaceful protest march organized by the Association for Consumer Protection St. Maarten, ACP-SXM.

Arrindell’s return comes at a sensitive time for the company and the community, as public concern over billing issues, customer service challenges and uncertainty within the utility company continues to grow. It is expected that Arrindell will be the lead management executive to meet with, or receive the petition from, ACP-SXM following Monday’s march.

No stranger to the internal culture, operations and personnel of GEBE, Arrindell brings decades of institutional knowledge to the temporary management role. She is expected to work closely with the new Supervisory Board of Directors as the board begins rolling out structural initiatives aimed at stabilizing the company, restoring public confidence and addressing long-standing concerns.

Arrindell’s immediate priorities are understood to include reassuring customers, helping to ease tension in the community, improving communication, and addressing some of the difficulties customers continue to experience with billing. Her financial background and experience within GEBE are expected to play a central role in how these priorities are approached.

The new Supervisory Board is said to be taking a proactive and comprehensive approach to the challenges facing GEBE. The public should expect to see more communication and engagement from the company as it works to rebuild trust and provide greater clarity on the way forward.

At the same time, it should be noted that meaningful change at GEBE will not happen overnight. The company must be managed on the basis of accurate information, sound business practices and responsible financial principles. Any decisions taken must protect the company’s ability to continue providing reliable electricity and water services to the people of St. Maarten, while also ensuring that its operations are not placed at risk now or in the future.

Arrindell’s temporary appointment is therefore seen as both a stabilizing step and a bridge toward the broader reforms needed at the government-owned utility company. With her familiarity with GEBE’s structure and history, she is expected to help guide the company through this transition while the Supervisory Board advances its longer-term plans.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/arrindells-return-to-gebe-comes-on-a-day-loaded-with-meaning