ARTISTS WEEK: See you from April 22 at the CCISM | FAXINFO

Following the success and growing demand, the CCISM is pleased to announce the holding of the 2nd edition of Artists' Week.

This flagship event will take place from April 22 to 26 and will offer a unique opportunity to project leaders and artist-authors to benefit from specialized support to structure their activity.

Why Artists Week?

To support the artistic sector, the CCISM is deploying five days of diverse sequences, ranging from information meetings to thematic workshops, including individual meetings and a round table. Participants will have the opportunity to benefit from wise advice from professionals in the artistic sector with the aim of supporting their development and promoting their work. Structuring the status of artist is of paramount importance in clarifying rights and obligations, protecting interests, establishing clear professional relationships and developing prosperous artistic careers. In addition, this structuring promotes the competitiveness and attractiveness of artists on the market. In addition, structuring the artist status can also facilitate the negotiation of contracts, the management of copyright and royalties, and help establish a professional and coherent brand image, essential to increase one's notoriety in the market.

The 2024 edition

For this 2nd edition, the CCISM took into account the feedback and specific needs expressed by the artists during the first edition. Thus, the event has been redesigned to offer an even more enriching and personalized experience. Individual meetings and thematic collective workshops will now be separated in order to allow a more targeted approach and support adapted to each artistic profile.

All registrations are done online at www.ccism.fr/sda2024

The CCISM thanks its partners: The Collectivity of Saint-Martin, France Travail, DAC Guadeloupe, SAIF, Association Condamine, TOPO, Atelier C, Power Management and Head Made Factory.

