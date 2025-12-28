Aruba airport rolls out biometric departure system at its U.S. Pre-Clearance facility | The Peoples Tribune

ORANJESTAD–Aruba’s airport has officially activated a new biometric departure system at its U.S. Pre-Clearance facility, marking a significant upgrade to the experience for American travelers flying home from the island.

The new Enhanced Passenger Processing system is now live at Queen Beatrix International Airport, following the completion of hardware installation earlier this week. U.S. Customs and Border Protection began processing U.S. citizens using the technology on Tuesday, streamlining one of the most seen-as-friction-heavy parts of the return journey.

The system uses facial biometric technology to verify a traveler’s identity in seconds, matching the live scan to passport biometric data and Customs and Border Protection’s Traveler Verification Service. In most cases, passengers no longer need to present a physical passport unless additional screening is required, allowing for a faster and more fluid movement through Pre-Clearance.

The technology is already in use at major international gateways including Orlando International Airport and Dublin Airport, and its arrival in Aruba places the destination among a growing group of airports adopting next-generation border processing.

According to airport officials, the system is designed to be family-friendly and accessible, with group processing capabilities that accommodate children and travelers who may require assistance. After a brief interaction with a Customs and Border Protection officer, approved passengers are able to proceed directly to their departure gate, reducing queue times and easing congestion in the terminal.

The rollout comes at a key moment for the airport, which is currently navigating construction phases tied to its Gateway 2030 expansion project.

Jurgen Benschop, Chief Operations Officer of the Aruba Airport Authority, said the timing was intentional as the airport works to maintain service quality during a period of transformation.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials also emphasized the dual benefits of the technology. Wendell A. Roberts, Port Director for U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the Aruba Pre-Clearance facility, said the deployment strengthens security while delivering a faster, modernized departure experience for U.S. citizens returning home.

The biometric platform powering the system is provided by iProov. Founder and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Bud said the Aruba deployment improves operational efficiency while giving travelers more time to enjoy the destination before departure, particularly families and passengers who need additional support.

Enhanced Passenger Processing does not require any pre-enrollment or application and is automatically available to U.S. citizens departing Aruba through the Pre-Clearance facility. For travelers, the change means less time in line and a smoother final chapter to an Aruba vacation, even as the airport continues its long-term modernization efforts.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/aruba-airport-rolls-out-biometric-departure-system-at-its-u-s-pre-clearance-facility