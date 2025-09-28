Aruba, Curaçao and St. Maarten express support for BES islands | The Peoples Tribune

THE HAGUE–Delegations of the Parliaments of Aruba, Curaçao, and Sint Maarten have expressed their moral support for the island councils of Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba in opposing elements of the proposed revisions to the WolBES and FinBES legislation. The position was formalized in a resolution adopted during the tripartite consultations held on September 25, 2025, in The Hague.

In the resolution, the three parliamentary delegations emphasized that the Dutch government must respect the right of self-determination of the BES islands and guarantee that any changes to the WolBES and FinBES do not erode that right. The resolution further stated that the island councils should be given “meaningful say” in all decisions that directly affect their populations.

The resolution was signed by the Presidents of the Parliaments of Aruba (A.M. Sneek), Curaçao (F.H.E. Brownbill), and St. Maarten (S.A. Wescot-Williams).

The island councils of the BES islands have voiced particular opposition to the continued role of the Kingdom Representative, a position they argue undermines their autonomy. Tensions have risen following the decision of the Schoof cabinet to unilaterally reverse an earlier agreement, made under former State Secretary Van Huffelen, to let that position lapse.

Commenting on the matter, current State Secretary for Kingdom Relations Van Marum acknowledged the feelings of the BES islands but noted that even within the European Netherlands, local governments have regulators who can intervene. Van Marum is scheduled to visit the Caribbean Netherlands in mid-October, where the issue is expected to be discussed further.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/aruba-curacao-and-st-maarten-express-support-for-bes-islands