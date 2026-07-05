Aruba’s EU status choice: More access, but more responsibility | The Peoples Tribune

THE HAUGE–Aruba’s possible move from Overseas Country and Territory status to Outermost Region status within the European Union is not a simple question of whether one status is better than the other. According to a Dutch-requested analysis, the choice depends on what Aruba wants for its future, how much EU involvement it is prepared to accept, and whether it has the capacity to carry the responsibilities that come with deeper EU integration.

The analysis was requested by the Dutch House of Representatives through a motion submitted in 2024 by MPs White of GroenLinks-PvdA and Paternotte of D66. The study looks at the advantages and disadvantages of remaining an Overseas Country and Territory, known in Dutch as LGO, or becoming an Outermost Region, known in Dutch as UPG. It should be carefully noted that Aruba dis not indicate any definitive position, it only took part in the study.

Curaçao and St. Maarten indicated that they did not wish to participate in the study. Aruba, however, responded positively. This means Aruba is the only autonomous Caribbean country within the Kingdom included in the analysis, along with the BES islands: Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba.

In simple terms, the current LGO status means Aruba, Curacao and St. Maarten are connected to the EU through the Kingdom of the Netherlands, but is not fully part of the EU system. EU law does not automatically apply across the island in the same way it does in Europe. This gives Aruba more flexibility and more distance from EU rules, while still allowing some access to EU cooperation, funding and trade arrangements.

A UPG status would mean a much closer relationship with the EU. Aruba would become part of the EU system as an outermost region. That could bring more access to EU funds and programs, but it would also mean that far more EU laws and rules would apply.

The report stresses that no status is automatically better. LGO gives more room to move independently. UPG could offer more EU support, but would also bring more legal, administrative and financial obligations.

For Aruba, the biggest issue is capacity. As an autonomous country within the Kingdom, Aruba would remain largely responsible for its own laws, policies and implementation. If Aruba became a UPG, it would have to make sure many more EU rules are properly introduced, enforced and monitored locally.

That makes Aruba’s position different from Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba. Those islands are public bodies within the Dutch state system, so the Netherlands would carry a larger part of the legal and administrative burden. Aruba, as a country, would have to do much more itself.

The report also notes that a UPG status could create tension within the Kingdom. The Netherlands, as the EU member state, could be held responsible if EU rules are not properly followed, while Aruba would still be responsible for much of the local implementation. The report says that this could require additional Kingdom-level rules or even changes in the way responsibilities are arranged.

The conclusion for Aruba is therefore cautious. A change to UPG status is legally possible, but it is not something that should be treated as a quick way to get more EU money. It would require serious preparation, stronger institutions, legal expertise, administrative systems and clear agreements with the Kingdom.

In plain language, the report’s message is this: Aruba can consider a closer relationship with the EU, but it must first be clear whether the island can handle the extra rules, responsibilities and oversight that would come with it.

The report also draws a distinction between Aruba and the BES islands, Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba. Unlike Aruba, the three BES islands are public bodies within the Dutch state system. This means that if they were to move toward UPG status, the Netherlands would carry a larger part of the legal and administrative responsibility.

For that reason, the report suggests that a possible UPG transition may be more manageable for Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba than for Aruba. Dutch institutions and Dutch lawmaking capacity could help support the process. However, the report is also clear that this would not remove the need for strong local capacity. The islands would still need people, systems and procedures to apply for EU funds, manage projects, meet reporting requirements and make sure any benefits reach the community.

The report also points out that Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba remain small and vulnerable island economies. They depend heavily on imports, have limited economic scale and are exposed to price increases and outside shocks. So while UPG status could offer more access to EU support, the real test would be whether the islands and the Netherlands can turn that access into practical improvements in daily life, including public services, jobs, purchasing power and stronger local economies.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/arubas-eu-status-choice-more-access-but-more-responsibility