ASSOCIATION / 3rd edition of Handysplash: nothing but happiness! | FAXINFO

Gathered on Galion beach on May 18, the entire Handynamic team brought joy to 58 children as part of the 3rd edition of Handysplash.

By offering sporting activities such as kayaking, floating mat, yoga paddle, giant Mikado, beach tennis and soccer, introduction to surfing, pleasure swimming, aquagym and aquatherapy, the program concocted by the Handynamic association chaired by Aurélie Soucy could only be masterfully successful. With 60% children with disabilities and 40% able-bodied children, the event once again allowed the youth of Saint-Martin to come together despite the differences which disappear in a family atmosphere, typical of each edition. By advocating values ​​of mutual aid, tolerance and sharing, more and more able-bodied children are expressing their desire to come and lend a hand to the organizing team and this is also what makes Handynamic the beauty. Thanks to the unwavering support of many local sports associations, partners, loyal sponsors and wonderful volunteers, this 3rd Handysplash will have left its mark. See you at the end of the year for the next edition of Handyculture. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/association-3eme-edition-dhandysplash-que-du-bonheur/