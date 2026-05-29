Association for Consumer Protection Sint Maarten Officially Incorporated | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The newly established Association for Consumer Protection Sint Maarten (ACP-SXM) was officially incorporated today, May 29, 2026, marking a significant milestone in advancing consumer rights, accountability, and public advocacy in Sint Maarten. The first President of the Association is Peggy-Ann Richardson.

The Association for Consumer Protection Sint Maarten (ACP) has been formed as an independent, non-profit association dedicated to protecting and advancing the rights and interests of consumers across the country. The organization will serve as a platform for residents to raise complaints, seek guidance, and pursue remedies related to unfair practices, governance failures, negligence, and other matters affecting the public interest.

According to its statutory objectives, ACP-SXM will work to:

Protect and advance consumer rights and public interests;

Assist residents in lodging and consolidating complaints;

Promote accountability, transparency, and good governance;

Pursue mediation, administrative remedies, and legal action where necessary;

Support collective and class action proceedings in matters affecting groups of consumers;

Conduct public education, awareness campaigns, and outreach initiatives;

Collaborate with government agencies, regulatory authorities, civil society organizations, and other stakeholders in the interest of consumer protection.

The Association has been incorporated under the laws of Sint Maarten for an unlimited duration and will operate throughout the country with a focus on public awareness, advocacy, and access to justice.

ACP stated that the formation of the organization comes at a critical time when consumers increasingly require stronger representation, accessible complaint mechanisms, and greater institutional accountability.

“The incorporation of ACP represents an important step toward empowering consumers and strengthening public confidence in accountability systems within Sint Maarten,” the Board stated. “Our mission is to ensure that consumers have a voice, are informed of their rights, and have meaningful avenues to seek redress when those rights are violated.”

For additional information or future membership inquiries, the Association may be contacted through its forthcoming official communication channels, to be announced in a subsequent release.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/association-for-consumer-protection-sint-maarten-officially-incorporated