ASSOCIATION: Subsidies and approval of agreements | FAXINFO

By means of a press release dated August 21, the Collectivity of Saint-Martin informs of the allocation of subsidies to associations in terms of social action for the year 2023.

With regard to the various fields of competence of the Collectivity of Saint-Martin, the associations represent an essential link in the implementation of its sectoral policies, particularly in terms of social and educational development. For the sake of efficiency and continuity, these actors are committed to the organization and implementation of professionalizing and value-creating activities (job creation, awareness, development of human skills) in their sectors of activity. respective interventions such as autonomy, early childhood, medico-social prevention and social cohesion. By decision of the Executive Board of July 27, 2023, the allocation of grants for a total amount of €1.378.281 was approved to the following 22 associations for the year 2023: Association SXM Autisme, Soleil Karaïb, Association des Dialysés des Îles du Nord, AIDES, ACED, Vitiligo Educate & Inspire, La Couronne – Intergenerational Space, Forever Young, Sèm Ta Route, French Red Cross, Positivisme association, Club Dafy swing, Happynest, Saint Martin Santé, Swali’tainement, Sandy Ground On the Move Insertion, ALEFPA – Le Manteau, Speedy plus, SXM Nini association, Ark of the Covenant, SXM Road Safety and Nature is The Key. The executive council also decided to approve the agreements of objectives and means of the following associations: Association Happy Nest, Nature is The Key, French Red Cross, Ark of the Covenant AOC, Club Dafy Swing, ALEFPA – Le Manteau, Swali tainement, Speedy Plus, SGOMI, Sèm Ta Route, SXM Road Safety, SXM Nini, Saint Martin Health, association Positivisme and Forever Young.

Associative Life Service Info: (+05)90 29 59 26 XNUMX

vieassociative@com-saint-martin.fr

