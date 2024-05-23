Athletics: Nearly 160 athletes present for the 18th edition of the Saint-Martin Youth Meeting | FAXINFO

Last Saturday, May 11, the 18th edition of the Youth Meeting took place at the Albéric Richards stadium, organized by the Avenir Sportif Club de Saint-Martin.

Nearly 160 athletes licensed by the Avenir Sportif Club of Saint-Martin, Speedy Plus Saint-Martin, Dynamics and Lab Sports of Sint Maarten, Rogets and Rainbow Rockets of Anguilla took part in this major competition organized on the territory .

The tests began at 14 p.m. with the Kids Athlé and the Baby Athlé, a team competition which saw the youngest athletes compete in workshops allowing them to show the extent of their talents in running and jumping events.

A little early, from 14:30 p.m., the races continued with the 50 meters, 80m, 100m, 400m, 800m and 1000m on the program. The opportunity for competitors to surpass themselves, to go beyond their limits to secure a place on the podium.

In the medal table, the “Dynamics” team from Sint Maarten collected the trophies, especially in the speed events, Anguilla and the Avenir Sportif Club de Saint-Martin finishing respectively in 2nd and 3rd place in the general classification. _AF

