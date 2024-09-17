ATHLETICS: Young athletes have a date with “Kinder Athletics Day”! | FAXINFO

This Saturday, September 21, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., the Avenir Sportif Club de Saint-Martin is making its big sports comeback for the youngest with the unmissable “Kinder Athletics Day” at the Halle des Sports Jean-Louis Vanterpool!

This operation launched three years ago by the French Athletics Federation (FFA) is an "Open Day" in all affiliated clubs offering youth athletics, and which gives the opportunity to discover the different disciplines of athletics. The Avenir Sportif Club of Saint-Martin chaired by Magali Jasaron is taking part in this event for the 3rd consecutive year.

Open to children aged 4 to 11 (from 2014 to 2020), young athletes will be able to learn about athletics through fun and educational workshops on jumping, running and throwing. This great event starts on Saturday 21 September at 9am! _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/athletisme-les-jeunes-athletes-ont-rendez-vous-avec-le-kinder-athletics-day/