ATMOSPHERE: Grand-Case airport is dressed in the colors of the Olympic Games! | FAXINFO

Three days before the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, EDEIS Saint-Martin Grand-Case Airport has been transformed into a real Olympic arena, thanks to the “TEAM DECO” which has transformed the premises.

This decoration celebrates the Olympic values ​​of respect, courage and team spirit, providing travelers with an immersive experience even before arriving at their destination. The opportunity to immerse yourself in the atmosphere of the Olympic Games which promise to be grandiose!_AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/ambiance-laeroport-de-grand-case-sest-habille-aux-couleurs-des-jeux-olympiques/