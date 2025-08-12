Attorney Valya Pantophlet Legal Journey Leads to Mission on Succession Land in St. Maarten | The Peoples Tribune

Valya Pantophlet was sworn in as St. Maarten’s newest attorney-at-law in December 2024, marking the latest milestone in a career built on public service and community commitment. Now the Managing Partner at DEJONG Law Office, Pantophlet has set her sights on one of the island’s most persistent and complex legal challenges: succession land disputes. Drawing on her years as a civil servant and her dedication to resolving conflicts through fair and practical solutions, she is working to help families secure their property rights and unlock the economic potential tied up in inherited land.

Succession land disputes, complicated, emotional, and rooted in centuries of history, pose a significant barrier to property ownership and economic empowerment in the Dutch Caribbean. In territories like St. Maarten, St. Eustatius, and Saba, these challenges are particularly acute: unclear inheritance records, informal leasing arrangements, and land that is effectively in limbo limit families’ ability to claim, develop, or benefit from their property. In many cases, this land remains unused or underutilized, even as real estate values climb.

Amid this landscape, attorney Valya Pantophlet has chosen to focus part of her practice on succession land issues, offering families a path to legal clarity and renewed opportunity. Here, using her own words, is her journey, her approach, and her vision for transforming the legal and social fabric of her community.

𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐂𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐋𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐞

“Law has been a passion of mine for as long as I can remember, though life’s twists and turns temporarily steered me in other directions. My 12 years as a Civil Servant gave me valuable exposure to legal frameworks and deepened my appreciation for the law’s role in society.”

She credits a moment during the 2018 Parliamentary snap elections as decisive. “The turning point came during my brief candidacy in the 2018 Parliamentary snap elections, when I realized I wanted to pursue law seriously.”

She sees purpose guiding her path. “As the scripture says, ‘All things work together for your good’ and that’s exactly how it felt. The Government of Sint Maarten partnered with the University of Curaçao to bring a law program to the island, and at the same time, my mother relocated to help care for my three young children. It was as though God was aligning every piece so I could follow this long-held dream and fulfill my purpose.”

Now, with a foot in both the civil service and private practice worlds, she reflects:

“I’ve learned that while the court system can resolve many disputes, legal victories don’t always translate to real-world solutions. For example, a judgment ordering someone to pay a debt has little value if the debtor has no assets. This has shown me the importance of alternative dispute resolution, settlements that are practical and mutually workable, making court the last resort.”

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐬𝐮𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 – 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐰𝐡𝐲 𝐢𝐭’𝐬 𝐚 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞

Succession land refers to property that has passed down through generations without a clear, legally recorded transfer of ownership. In many cases, ownership is shared among multiple descendants, often without formal deeds, probate court rulings, or updated cadastral records.

Because the land is not legally divided and titled, no individual can sell, mortgage, or develop it without the consent of all heirs. This becomes increasingly complex as generations pass and the number of legal heirs grows. In some cases, heirs have moved abroad or lost touch, making it nearly impossible to obtain unanimous agreement.

In the Dutch Caribbean, much of this problem stems from the post-emancipation period. Freed people often acquired land informally, without the resources or access to formal registration. Over time, oral traditions and family understandings replaced written deeds. Inheritance was often assumed rather than legally formalized.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭:

• Underutilized land: Large portions of valuable land remain idle because they cannot be legally sold or developed.

• Lost generational wealth: Families cannot leverage the land as collateral for loans, blocking opportunities for business creation, home construction, or education financing.

• Investment barriers: Developers and financial institutions typically avoid succession land because of the legal risks, slowing down community-level growth.

𝐖𝐡𝐲 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐨𝐩𝐡𝐥𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐮𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝

She is driven not by profit, but by impact. “Purpose drives everything I do. I’m not motivated by wealth, but by the legacy I can leave and the lives I can impact.” She sees succession land as a strategic focus: “Succession land disputes are a longstanding challenge across the Caribbean, rooted in the history of slavery and resulting in complex ownership issues. Many families are left unable to claim, develop, or benefit from their land.”

With property values rising, clarifying land rights becomes an economic matter. “In Sint Maarten, where real estate prices continue to soar, resolving these disputes can open doors for families to improve their financial security. Few attorneys focus on this area, so I see an opportunity to make a meaningful difference.”

Her rationale extends beyond individual cases. “Resolving succession land disputes empowers families to secure legal ownership, leverage their property for development or investment, and break cycles of economic stagnation. On a community level, it can transform underutilized land into productive assets, boosting both the economy and social stability.”

She identifies documentation gaps as the central problem. “The biggest barrier is lack of documentation to prove ownership. Many properties are also informally leased, without written agreements, which leads to disputes over occupancy and rights.”

Her method is gradual and meticulous: “My approach is to work with whatever records families have, build their case step-by-step, and encourage the creation of a detailed family tree to establish clear lineage and connection to the property.”

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐲

Integrity underpins her practice. “Integrity is non-negotiable for me. I maintain it by being transparent with clients about their options and likely outcomes even when the truth is difficult to hear. I avoid conflicts of interest, follow the letter and spirit of the law, and ensure confidentiality at every stage. My goal is to resolve matters in a way that is fair, ethical, and sustainable for all parties involved.”

Given the importance of long-term relationships in island communities, she emphasizes early mediation. “Small island communities thrive on relationships, so preserving them is vital. My strategy is to encourage dialogue early, before disputes escalate. At DEJONG, we aim to use structured mediation and negotiation techniques that focus on realistic, mutually beneficial solutions. Court should remain the final step, which is a principle I actively promote to clients and within the legal community.”

𝐇𝐞𝐫 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞

She offers pragmatic advice to aspiring lawyers: “Go for it but go in prepared. The journey is demanding, but with determination, support, and a clear sense of purpose, it’s possible to overcome any obstacle. Never underestimate the value of your unique perspective and experiences.”

Her measure of success is deeply community-oriented. “Success is helping as many families as possible resolve their land issues and seeing their lives improve as a result. Beyond that, I am also passionate about legislation and want to contribute to updating Sint Maarten’s outdated laws, ensuring they meet the needs of today’s society. For me, success means working with purpose and leaving a legacy of tangible positive change.”

Looking ahead five years, she wants to replace despair with possibility: “Five years from now, I envision a community where succession land disputes are no longer seen as hopeless, unsolvable problems. I want families to look at the success stories around them and think, ‘If they can do it, so can we.’ My goal is to turn those possibilities into realities, case by case, until the belief in resolution becomes the norm, and more and more families take that step to secure their land and their legacy.”

