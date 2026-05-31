Author & Concept Artist, Claudine Williams-Wescot, launches Butterfly Souls: An Inspirational Journal & Coloring Book for Women | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Claudine Williams-Wescot, author and concept artist, announces the release of Butterfly Souls: An Inspirational Journal & Coloring Book for Women, a deeply personal debut that weaves original artwork, women's wisdom, and space for reflection into one meaningful volume.

Butterfly Souls is both a creative sanctuary and a call to self-remembrance. Designed for women navigating the full weight of modern life, the book offers original illustrated pages to color alongside reflective prompts and words of wisdom gathered from the women who have shaped Claudine's life, including mothers, sisters, friends, and mentors.

"Life asks much of us as women," writes Claudine in the book's introduction. "We give from a place of love, until there's little time left to be. This book is an invitation to pause."

Article continues below…

The result is an intimate experience that blends art, journaling, and mindfulness. Readers are invited to move through the book in whatever way feels right, opening to any page that calls to them or following it as a personal journey from beginning to end. Each illustration becomes a canvas for mood, intention, and creative expression.

At its heart, Butterfly Souls carries a quiet but fierce message: that a woman's intuition and authenticity are not accidental, and in a world that works to erode both, they are worth protecting.

Butterfly Souls is now available on Amazon ( https://a.co/d/009TSt1S ), at Flow Wellness Boutique, FitFoods, and Van Dorp Spaces, with additional local locations coming soon.

Claudine Williams-Wescot is an author, concept artist, and advocate for women's well-being and inner lives.

Born and raised on St. Maarten, she was shaped by the kind of community where women's wisdom was passed not through books but through quiet presence, conversations, shared meals, and the particular honesty that moves among women. That world never left her.

Her work lives at the intersection of art, mindfulness, and the female experience. She is a certified meditation guide and athlete whose practice is rooted in the belief that listening inward is not a luxury; it is a necessity.

Claudine is also the creator of CycleSync40, a forthcoming book and program dedicated to hormonal health and strength for women over forty. Everything she creates is guided by a single commitment: the well-being, growth, and empowerment of every woman to become more fully herself.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/author-concept-artist-claudine-williams-wescot-launches-butterfly-souls-an-inspirational-journal-coloring-book-for-women