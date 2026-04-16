Autism families are still struggling, says MP Lacroes | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–As Autism Awareness Month is being observed, Member of Parliament Francisco A. Lacroes says many families raising children on the autism spectrum are still struggling to access the support they need, despite ongoing public awareness efforts.

Lacroes said awareness has value, but it does not change the daily challenges facing parents, teachers, and children who continue to deal with limited services and gaps in support.

“Awareness helps people understand,” Lacroes said. “But awareness doesn’t help a parent who is trying to find therapy. It doesn’t help a teacher standing in a classroom without the right support. And it doesn’t help a child who is being left behind.”

According to Lacroes, families across St. Maarten are doing their best under difficult circumstances, often with too little help. He said parents are dealing with emotional and financial strain while trying to access services, and teachers are being asked to support students without the tools, training, or in-class assistance many of them need.

“This is not about one family or one school,” Lacroes said. “This is happening every day, in real households and in real classrooms.”

He noted that autism spectrum disorder affects communication, behavior, and social interaction, and said children on the spectrum need structure, patience, and specialized care. Without early screening, proper educational support, and access to therapy, he said, children risk falling behind while families are left carrying responsibilities they should not have to manage alone.

Lacroes said public campaigns and symbolic gestures should be backed by practical systems that families can rely on.

“We cannot expect parents to figure this out on their own. We cannot expect teachers to carry this responsibility without support. And we cannot expect children to thrive if we do not provide the right environment,” he said.

He is calling for a clear national autism support framework so families know where to turn for help. He also said early screening and intervention must be strengthened, therapy and care services must become more accessible, and waiting times and financial barriers should be reduced.

Lacroes also stressed the need for better coordination among SZV, the Ministry of VSA, and the Ministry of ECYS so families are not forced to move from office to office looking for answers.

Supporting a child with autism also means supporting the people around that child, he said.

“When we get this right, we are helping a parent who is doing their best, a teacher who wants to do more, and a family that is holding everything together,” Lacroes said.

He is calling on the Ministers of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, and Education, Culture, Youth and Sport to provide a clear overview of what services currently exist, where the gaps remain, and how government plans to strengthen support going forward.

“Awareness should not be where this ends,” Lacroes said. “If we truly care about these children and these families, then our actions have to reflect that in a real and practical way.”

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/autism-families-are-still-struggling-says-mp-lacroes