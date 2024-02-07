AUTOMOTIVE: GAC Motor arrives in Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

The year got off to a strong start for Motorworld with the exclusive launch of GAC Motor, the new automobile brand added under the aegis of the local company which continues to innovate to offer its customers exceptional vehicles.

The Motorworld Cole Bay showroom was stormed on Friday January 26, hundreds of guests and car lovers attended the unveiling of GAC Motor, the newest but major brand distributed by Motorworld. Ranked 165th in the 500 Fortune Global 2023, GAC Motor, whose origins date back to 1948, has been ranked China's No. 1 Best Quality Brand for 8 consecutive years by JD Power & Associates. Known as the "Japanese Manufacturer of China", GAC Motor has been manufacturing Honda since 1998, Toyota since 2004, Hino since 2007 and Mitsubishi since 2012 through a joint venture. quality of Toyota and Honda, GAC Motor announces a sales forecast of 4.750.000 vehicles per year by 2030. Ambitious, and rightly so: their brand slogan « GO AND CHANGE » emphasizes the company's motivation to always go further and constantly improve. GAC Motor devotes its efforts to producing vehicles recognized for their quality, durability and reliability. Three different models were on display at the launch event, including the astonishing GS3 Emzoom, the fastest compact SUV in Saint-Martin with a high-performance 1,5L turbo engine developing 174hp, the astonishing Emkoo, a more spacious SUV and the impressive 8-seat luxury GS7. Other models from GAC Motor coming soon include the Empow sports sedan, the M6 ​​Pro minivan and an ultra-luxury VIP van called the M8. These models are also backed by the best warranty currently available, with all GAC models benefiting from 5 years/150.000 km bumper-to-bumper coverage. With a unique exterior design reminiscent of diamond lines, GAC Motor vehicles are equipped with new features such as multi-colored ambient lighting, a large multimedia touch screen and a panoramic sunroof with electric sunshade. The security features remain impressive, including detection cameras, an immobilizer to prevent theft and hidden door handles.

GAC Motor designers pay great attention to details, which was evident to visitors in the showroom. Tariq Amjad, Managing Director of Motorworld, said: “The attendance and response from our guests at the launch event was impressive, and I would first like to thank everyone for their support. GAC Motor is one of the largest automobile manufacturers in China, producing 2,4 million cars in 2022 and experiencing incredible growth in international markets. This brand combines quality, innovation and refined design in an affordable high-end product. It’s an experience we wanted to be able to offer our customers”. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/automobile-gac-motor-debarque-a-saint-martin/