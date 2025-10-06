Autonomy at 15 years, Governor’s Symposium to examine achievements, lessons, prospects | The Peoples Tribune

HARBOUR VIEW–As Sint Maarten prepares to celebrate 15 years of constitutional autonomy within the Kingdom of the Netherlands, the Organizing Committee for the 2025 Governor’s Symposium enters its final week of preparations for this anticipated annual event.

Installed earlier this year by His Excellency Governor Ajamu G. Baly, the Committee which comprises of Chair Garrick Richardson and members Cassandra Janssen, Withney Murray, Emilio Kalmera, Jessey Salomon, Melanie Choisy and Arienne Lindeijer (Aide-de-Camp to the Governor), has been working diligently over the past few months to curate a meaningful and future-focused program under the theme: 15 Years of Constitutional Autonomy: Achievements, Lessons and Prospects.

The symposium will take place on Friday, October 10, 2025, at the American University of the Caribbean (AUC) in Cupecoy, bringing together key voices from across government, academia and civil society to reflect on the country’s progress since 10-10-10 and to explore its path forward.

In the lead up to the event, the Committee launched several new initiatives designed to deepen public participation, most notably the “Autonomous Conversations” podcast series, a first-of-its-kind effort by the Governor’s Symposium. The short-form podcast, featuring four episodes, takes listeners and viewers through Sint Maarten’s constitutional journey and includes community reflections and transgenerational perspectives.

The first three episodes have already aired and are available to view on the Facebook and YouTube pages of The Governor of Sint Maarten. The final episode, a reflection of the outcomes of the Symposium and titled “Post-Symposium Reflections” will follow later in October.

Another highlight of the preparatory activities has been the Youth Creative Vision Contest. To date, the Committee has received 17 submissions for the Youth Creative Vision Contest, an encouraging sign of enthusiasm and imagination of our local youth. The winning entry will be showcased during the symposium, and the student(s) will be officially recognized by the Governor.

Reflecting on the months of preparation, Committee Chairman Garrick Richardson noted that the 2025 edition represents both a celebration and a call to reflection. “The past 15 years have brought growth, challenges and important lessons,” Richardson stated. “Our goal as a committee has been to create a symposium that captures the essence of Sint Maarten’s journey as a country, while encouraging dialogue about our direction from here.”

The 2025 Governor’s Symposium will begin at 8:30 AM and will be livestreamed via the official Facebook and YouTube pages of The Governor of Sint Maarten, allowing audiences at home and abroad to take part in this milestone occasion.

For more information visit the social media pages of the Cabinet of the Governor of St. Maarten or contact the Governor’s office at kabinet@kabgsxm.com

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/autonomy-at-15-years-governors-symposium-to-examine-achievements-lessons-prospects