Azaiah Duzon wins Six Medals in impressive Performance in Aruba | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The SXM Dolphin Swim Team on Tuesday extended congratulations to Azaiah Duzon (12) following a standout showing at a long course competition in Aruba, held January 15 to 18.

Competing against regional swimmers, Duzon captured four gold medals in:

• 50m Butterfly

• 50m Breaststroke

• 100m Breaststroke

• 50m Freestyle

• He added two silver medals in:

• 100m Freestyle

• 200m Freestyle

The SXM Dolphin Swim Team noted that Aruba’s mid-January meet weekend was promoted by the Aruba Aquatics Federation as an early-season long course event, with competition dates listed on the federation’s events calendar for January 16 to 18, 2026, reflecting the official race schedule during the trip window.

Duzon’s latest results build on strong momentum from the current season, after being named the Dolphin Swim Team’s Most Promising Athlete for 2024/2025. He also represented St. Maarten at the 2025 CARIFTA Championships in Trinidad, where he earned a place in the finals.

With this international performance, Azaiah has raised the standard within the program and delivered a boost of motivation for his teammates as the season continues.

Editor’s note, sources referenced for Aruba meet details: Aruba Aquatics Federation events calendar.

