“B Activ” program: numerous activities offered to local youth | FAXINFO

In September 2023, “B Activ” resumed its activities, allowing the association to continue to develop a program specially designed for young people aged 13 to 17 residing in Sandy Ground.

In partnership with various stakeholders and professional sports clubs such as the Caribbean Shidokan club, the Saint Martin Voile Pour Tous Association, Jet Paradise and digital advisor France Services, this program offers a multitude of enriching opportunities. The “B Activ” program offers sporting, cultural and digital activities, including training sessions in self-defense, dance and water sports, as well as digital discovery, cultural exploration and 3D printing workshops. In addition, the association offers informative follow-up to guide young people towards professional careers linked to the activities practiced. Thanks to the support of the City Policy, the Educational City, as well as associative partners such as the CAF and the Collectivity of Saint-Martin, the ACM was able to offer selected young people an educational, fun program adapted to their needs. expectations.

This program was developed in consultation with the young people themselves, while taking into account the partnership opportunities available. Although the program ends on June 30, young people are already showing their enthusiasm to renew their registration for the year 2024-2025.

For more information on the ACM FIVE B association and its initiatives, please contact: Coordination department: fivebleisure@gmail.com

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/programme-b-activ-de-nombreuses-activites-proposees-a-la-jeunesse-locale/