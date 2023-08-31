Back to school calendar | FAXINFO

The start of the school year for the new academic year 2023-2024 is imminent. Find below the back-to-school calendar and the related organization for the Collège Roche Gravée de Moho in Quartier d'Orléans and for the Lycée Robert Weinum in La Savane.

Moho Engraved Rock College

Monday September 4, 2023:

8 a.m. – 10 p.m .: Reception of 5th grade students with their parents by the head teacher accompanied by members of the teaching team. Parents will be cared for in the multipurpose room.

10 a.m. – 12 p.m .: Reception of 4th graders with their parents.

14 a.m. – 16 p.m .: Reception of 3th graders with their parents.

Tuesday 5 September 2023:

8 a.m. – 11 p.m .: Reception of 6th graders with their parents.

14 a.m. – 16 p.m .: Intervention of partners.

Wednesday 6 September 2023:

Start of classes according to timetable

General High School and Technology Robert Weinum

Monday September 4, 2023:

7:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m .: Reception of second year students by their head teachers (schedule, rules of procedure, visit of the establishment, etc.).

Passage of the management team, CPE, medico-social center, PsyEN and teaching team in each class.

Tuesday 5 September 2023:

8 a.m. – 11 p.m .: Reception of first year students by head teachers

8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m .: Reception of Tle students by head teachers

8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m .: Reception of BTS1 and BTS2 students by the referring teachers

Passage of the management team, DDFPT, CPE, medico-social center, PsyEN in the classes.

13h: Classes start according to the official timetable for all levels.

