Backlog of VROMI meeting requests sparks concern over delays on urgent public issues | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Concern is mounting over a growing list of pending parliamentary meetings related to the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI), with Members of Parliament continuing to press for discussions on matters that directly affect the daily lives of residents, including roads, drainage, housing, garbage collection, cemetery capacity, and broader ministerial concerns.

The issue has remained in focus as MPs, particularly MP Darryl York, have repeatedly questioned why several VROMI-related meetings, most of which requested the presence of the Minister of VROMI, remain outstanding despite formal requests being submitted over an extended period. The concern is not only about the volume of pending matters, but also the continued delay in addressing issues widely seen as urgent and essential to public welfare.

There are at least seven separate meeting requests pending tied to VROMI-related matters between February 2025 and February 2026, many of which remain unresolved. There has also been statements made on the floor of Parliament that the Minister of VROMI Patrice Gumbs only shows up to Parliament meetings when he wants to. There have also been indirect "hints" that the Chairlady of Parliament is protecting the Minister by willfully not calling meetings.

One of the earliest on record is a request to reschedule a Committee of VROMI meeting related to the St. Maarten Social Housing Project, submitted by the Minister on February 28, 2025, after the previously scheduled March 6, 2025 meeting was postponed. That correspondence indicated the social housing policy was still in development and that the meeting would be reconvened after the consultants’ April visit.

A second request followed on May 19, 2025, when a Committee of VROMI meeting was formally requested to discuss the current state of national housing in St. Maarten, with specific focus on government initiatives, land availability, and the institutional capacity to respond to housing needs. This request also reflects that a meeting was specifically sought to discuss social housing in general.

On November 13, 2025, MPs submitted a request for a public meeting to address various concerns related to the Ministry of VROMI, including delays in the Building Permits Department, personnel decisions at the highest levels of the ministry, concerns about potential conflicts of interest, and outstanding payments linked to waste and landfill management.

That was followed by a November 26, 2025 request for a Committee of VROMI meeting to deal with follow-up on burial capacity and cemetery planning, including cemetery space, long-term preparedness, and related infrastructure policy.

Two additional requests were both filed on November 28, 2025. One sought a Central Committee meeting on National Flood Management and Drainage Readiness, focusing on flooding vulnerabilities, drainage interventions, and the Ministry’s response to recent weather-related events.

The other requested a Central Committee meeting on National Infrastructure and Road Network Matters, seeking an update on the state, strategy, and planning of the country’s infrastructure and road network.

The most recent request, dated February 9, 2026, called for a public meeting on garbage collection and the solid waste tender, citing public complaints about missed garbage pickups, the buildup of waste in residential and public areas, and concerns surrounding the handling of the 2026-2029 solid waste process. The proposed agenda point sought discussion on the solid waste tenders, the current state of garbage collection, concerns from prospective garbage haulers, and both short- and long-term solutions for solid waste management.

The pending requests paint a picture of unresolved parliamentary business surrounding some of the country’s most pressing practical concerns. They also raise broader questions about responsiveness, scheduling, and follow-through within Parliament’s handling of VROMI matters.

In addition to the outstanding meeting requests themselves, concern has also been raised that the so-called VROMI parliamentary committee has not been convening meetings, even as issues continue to pile up and requests remain pending.

