Bankers Association financially support National Athletics Team with $5,000 | The Peoples Tribune

CAY HILL–The Bankers Association of St. Maarten has stepped forward with a significant financial contribution to support the country’s National Athletics Team, following a recent appeal for urgent funding ahead of the upcoming CARIFTA Games in Grenada.

The contribution comes at a critical time, as the St. Maarten National Athletics Federation sought to raise approximately $17,000 to cover travel, accommodation, and other expenses for athletes and officials representing the country at the regional competition.

In a statement, the Bankers Association emphasized its commitment to youth development and national pride, noting that investing in sports is an investment in the future of St. Maarten.

President of the Bankers Association, Sterl Lyons, expressed strong support for the initiative, stating, “Our athletes represent the resilience, discipline, and potential of St. Maarten. As a collective of financial institutions, we believe it is our responsibility to support initiatives that uplift our youth and showcase our nation on the regional stage.”

The Association further encouraged other corporate entities and members of the public to contribute where possible, highlighting the importance of a unified national effort.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/bankers-association-financially-support-national-athletics-team-with-5-000