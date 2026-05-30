Barbados and Guyana to introduce passport-free travel using National ID Cards from July 1 | The Peoples Tribune

BARBADOS/GUYANA– Barbados and Guyana are set to introduce passport-free travel between the two CARICOM member states from July 1, 2026, allowing eligible citizens to travel using approved national identification cards instead of passports.

The landmark bilateral arrangement was announced by the governments of Barbados and Guyana as both countries mark major national milestones. Guyana celebrated its Diamond Jubilee Independence anniversary on May 26, while Barbados is set to mark its 60th anniversary of Independence on November 30.

Under the new arrangement, eligible Barbadian and Guyanese citizens holding valid national ID cards will be able to move between both countries without presenting a passport. Officials have described the initiative as a practical step toward deeper Caribbean integration, digital modernization and stronger people-to-people ties.

The agreement received cabinet approval in both countries following consultations with CARICOM IMPACS and other regional stakeholders. Although the digital infrastructure is already operational, the July 1 implementation date was selected to give airlines sufficient time to update their booking and check-in systems to accept national identification cards in place of passports.

Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Amor Mottley became the first Barbadian to travel to Guyana using the digital ID system, presenting her Trident ID card ahead of the formal public rollout. Speaking alongside President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali at a joint media engagement at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Prime Minister Mottley said the initiative reflects the type of integration Caribbean people can experience directly.

“This initiative represents another significant step forward in regional cooperation, south-south collaboration, and people-centred governance,” Prime Minister Mottley said in a joint statement issued by both governments.

“As our two nations mark 60 years of Independence, it is fitting that we take this step together. This is the kind of practical integration that Caribbean people can feel in their daily lives. It will truly make Caribbean integration a lived reality,” she added.

President Ali also welcomed the initiative, describing it as a major step in advancing regional digital integration, border modernization and CARICOM cooperation.

“We have said before in one of our first meetings that we will work hard to break every boundary, bring our countries closer and more integrated. And today you have seen the power of the digital ID card,” President Ali stated.

He added that the system will make travel between the two countries easier for ordinary citizens.

“From July 1st you can forget your passport at home and travel with your digital ID card to Barbados and same from Barbados to Guyana,” President Ali announced.

The arrangement is expected to reduce a major documentation barrier for some travelers, particularly persons who may hold national identification but do not have a passport. Officials expect the new system to support family connections, tourism, cultural exchange, emergency travel, business travel, trade and investment.

The initiative also forms part of a wider digital cooperation agenda between Barbados and Guyana. President Ali indicated that the digital ID card could eventually support integrated healthcare access between both countries, allowing medical professionals to access patient records in emergency situations.

“God forbids that you get sick in one of the countries, eventually the card when used in a medical facility will be able to pull up all your medical records and allow that doctor in that jurisdiction to have access to your medical records,” President Ali explained.

He also said both governments are advancing discussions to digitally connect their financial systems in order to create stronger commercial and business opportunities for citizens of Barbados and Guyana.

“I would say that we are now advancing talks on how we would digitally connect our financial systems in a much stronger way, creating financial opportunities, business opportunities, commerce opportunities for both citizens of Barbados and Guyana,” President Ali said.

Prime Minister Mottley credited the technical teams from both countries for moving the initiative forward in a short period. The effort was led in part by Barbados’ Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Jonathan Reid, and Guyana’s Minister of Public Service, Government Efficiency and Implementation, Zulfikar Ally.

“Yesterday, when I landed at Ogle Airport in Georgetown, and Minister Zulfikar Ally was with me, I thanked him and my own Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, but also gave a hand to their teams because both of them had to work with multiple partners across both Barbados and Guyana, as well as the regional security architecture,” Prime Minister Mottley stated.

Both governments also announced the proposed Trident Arrow Investment Fund, a bilateral initiative intended to allow citizens of Barbados and Guyana to invest in infrastructure, utilities, technology and agro-processing projects across the two countries.

The agreement is being viewed as a model for practical CARICOM integration at a time when regional leaders continue to discuss free movement, digital identity, border modernization and deeper cooperation across the Caribbean.

While officials have welcomed the move as a breakthrough, some regional observers have noted that the full benefits will depend on how effectively airlines, immigration authorities and airport systems implement the new process. Still, the Barbados-Guyana arrangement is expected to stand as one of the clearest examples of Caribbean integration moving from policy discussion to everyday reality.

The passport-free travel arrangement between Barbados and Guyana takes effect on July 1, 2026.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/barbados-and-guyana-to-introduce-passport-free-travel-using-national-id-cards-from-july-1