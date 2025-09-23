Barbados Govt moves to bring Airbnb short-term rentals into regulatory fold | The Peoples Tribune

BARBADOS–The Barbados Government has introduced new legislation to bring Airbnb, Vrbo, and other short-term rental platforms under stricter regulation, with operators facing fines of up to BDS $250,000 if they fail to register, obtain a license, and submit to inspections.

The Tourist Accommodation Bill, debated in the House of Assembly on Tuesday, establishes a framework for licensing, classifying, and monitoring all forms of tourist accommodation. Key provisions include extending licenses from one to two years, mandating universal accessibility standards for new facilities, and granting existing operators five years to comply or apply for exemptions.

Minister of Tourism Ian Gooding-Edghill said the new law is essential to safeguard Barbados’s tourism product and ensure consistency across the sector.

“We are uniquely aware that across the globe, there are standards that must be met, standards that must be adjusted, policies that must be revised, and laws that are necessary to regulate the tourism sector,” he told MPs.

The Minister highlighted the rapid growth of online platforms such as Airbnb, Vrbo, Homestay, and Homeaway, stressing that regulation could no longer be avoided.

“We have moved from the traditional hotel, guest house, and apartment to now what people refer to as Airbnb, Vrbo, Homestay, Homeaway, Mybookings.com. You list them, and we are now faced with the reality that if persons are going to be offering vacation rental accommodation, it is absolutely necessary that they be licensed.”

Under the bill, operators will be prohibited from advertising or operating short-term rentals without being registered, inspected, and licensed. Clause 4:3 of the bill makes such violations a criminal offence, carrying a maximum fine of BDS $250,000.

Gooding-Edghill acknowledged concerns about the severity of the fine but argued that it is needed to protect Barbados’s global reputation.

“Even though one may want to argue that a fine is significant, we also have to ensure and remind the country as a whole, that due to Barbados’s credible tourism performance and the fact that the Barbados brand remains so strong globally, we must ensure that we protect the Barbados brand and therefore we must never allow violations of health and safety… violations of such a nature that could cause Barbados’s tourism product to be compromised. That is what we’re seeking to do here.”

Tourist Accommodation Bill Highlights

• All operators of tourist accommodation, including Airbnb-style rentals, must be licensed, registered, and inspected

• Licenses extended from one year to two years

• New tourist facilities must meet universal accessibility standards

• Existing operators given five years to comply or apply for exemptions

• Advertising or operating unlicensed short-term rentals will be an offence

• Maximum penalty: fines up to BDS $250,000

• Aimed at protecting safety standards and safeguarding Barbados’s tourism brand

(Source: Barbados Today, reporting by Shamar Blunt, September 17, 2025)

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/barbados-govt-moves-to-bring-airbnb-short-term-rentals-into-regulatory-fold