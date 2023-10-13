BASEBALL: A first major title for Saint-Martin in Anguilla! | FAXINFO

The Saint-Martin Baseball Softball association chaired by Guillermo Santana distinguished itself in the most beautiful way by winning the major regional tournament organized in Anguilla.

Two teams from Saint-Martin were competing during the 1st regional baseball tournament organized by BabeRuth Caribbean Region. The representatives of the “Friendly Island” were opposed to the teams of Tortola, Sint Maarten and Anguilla. Determined and diligent, the protégés of the duo Jairo Jabalera/Miguel Hanson (the two coaches) afforded themselves the luxury of winning all their matches against valiant opponents. A first-rate performance that deserves to be highlighted as it should.

Three years after the creation of the club, Saint-Martin Baseball Softball won its first major title. Enough to encourage vocations among young Saint-Martin residents eager to discover this spectacular sporting discipline. This is the objective of the club's leaders to supervise young people for better social cohesion, to fight against exclusion and delinquency.

The Saint-Martin Baseball Softball association thanks its partners César electro NV and the Saint-Martin Community for their unwavering support since the start of the season.

You can contact Saint-Martin Baseball Softball via social networks: Facebook, Instagram and TikTok: St-martin baseball/softball Email: saintmartinbaseballsoftball@gmail.com or by telephone: 06 90 22 03 79 / 06 90 77 53 76

Please note that Baseball-Softball training takes place at the Albéric Richards stadium on Wednesday and Friday from 16:30 p.m. to 18 p.m. and on Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/baseball-un-1er-titre-majeur-pour-saint-martin-a-anguilla/