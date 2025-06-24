BASKETBALL // Youth Grand Slam – CTBIN 2025 Finals: Dazzling victory for the Phoenicks! | FAXINFO

The Phoenicks club, based in Quartier d'Orléans (Saint-Martin), made local basketball history by winning the CTBIN 15 Territorial Finals on Saturday, June 2025, in all youth categories: U11, U13, U15 and U18.

A historic quadruple, the result of an intense season, rigorous work by the supervisors and a remarkable team spirit.

"This quadruple demonstrates the quality of local training and the professionalism of the coaches. A model for our young people to follow," emphasizes Samuel GUMBS, President of the Northern Islands Territorial Basketball Committee (CTBIN).

"The 2024-2025 championship was short but well-structured. These finals show that teamwork pays off," said Pascal PEUCHOT, President of the CTBIN Competition & Performance Commission.

The CTBIN congratulates all players, coaches, officials, parents and volunteers for their commitment.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/basketball-grand-chelem-jeunes-finales-ctbin-2025-victoire-eblouissante-pour-les-phoenicks/