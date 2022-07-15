Bastille Day celebrations | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: Marigot was well and truly celebrating this Thursday, July 14th. The program presented by the services of the Collectivité was rich, varied and appreciated by young and old. A look back at this day of celebration.

As usual, the morning was dedicated to official celebrations with first of all the ecumenical ceremony at the Catholic Church of Marigot at 9 am. The July 14 parade took place at the Rue de la République at 10:15 am. The sudden downpour did not slow down the public or the participants, adding a solemn touch to the official parade. Once the parade ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40875-three-honored-for-their-exceptional-services-by-collectivity.html

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/07/15/bastille-day-celebrations/