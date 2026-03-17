BDO Academy officially launches to strengthen professional development | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–BDO Academy, an initiative of BDO Dutch Caribbean, officially launched on February 1, 2026, introducing a new learning and professional development platform designed to support workforce growth and organizational capability across Dutch Caribbean and the Caribbean. The Academy offers a range of practical courses across multiple professional sectors, aligned with the evolving needs of individuals and organizations on the island.

“BDO Academy was created to address the growing demand for accessible, high‑quality professional development in the Caribbean,” said Paul Lungu, Partner at BDO Dutch Caribbean. “As an extension of the BDO Caribbean Cluster, the Academy allows us to share our expertise through structured learning programs that equip professionals with skills they can immediately apply in their roles.”

The Academy marked an early milestone last week, with 13 participants successfully completing the 2‑day Tax Fundamentals course facilitated by BDO Dutch Caribbean Tax Director Cristina Halaby-de Freitas Brás. Participants gained a practical understanding of the Sint Maarten (Dutch side) tax landscape, including the tax system framework, profit tax basics, turnover tax (TOT), wage tax obligations, and the practical application of core tax concepts in real‑world business scenarios.

“At BDO, we believe that investing in professional education is essential to strengthening organizations and supporting sustainable economic growth,” said Paul Lungu, Partner at BDO Dutch Caribbean. “BDO Academy extends our role beyond advisory services by creating a platform focused on continuous learning, leadership development, and long‑term professional growth for the local workforce.”

Following its launch, BDO Academy continues to expand its 2026 training calendar. An upcoming Prosci Change Management program on March 25 will focus on equipping professionals with practical tools to effectively lead and manage organizational change. Additional programs planned for later this year include the Service Accelerator and the Complete Manager’s Toolkit, both aimed at strengthening service excellence and management capability.

With its growing portfolio of courses, BDO Academy reinforces BDO’s commitment to developing local talent and supporting professional excellence on the islands.

More information about BDO Academy and upcoming programs is available at https://bdoacademy.org/.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/bdo-academy-officially-launches-to-strengthen-professional-development