BDO Half Marathon powered by ILTT Celebrates Fourth Edition

The BDO Half Marathon powered by ILTT, organized by the St. Maarten Road Runners,

will take place on Sunday, May 17, 2026, at Port de Plaisance, celebrating the fourth

edition in its current concept.

Excitement continues to build, with 200 runners and walkers already registered and

200 more spots still available. The event is attracting participants from across the

region, including Anguilla, Saint Barthélemy, Saint Kitts, Nevis, Saba, and Curaçao,

highlighting the growing regional appeal of this running, and walk event.

Sign up online via the St. Maarten Road Runners Facebook page or through the BDO

Half Marathon registration link and form.

Participants can choose from four distances:

21 km (6:00 a.m., $40) • 10 km (6:30 a.m., $30) • 5 km (7:00 a.m., $25) • 7 km Walk

Around the Lagoon (6:15 a.m., $25)

With main sponsor BDO, the event proudly reflects one of BDO’s core pillars: Fit for

BDO. Fit for Life. This philosophy emphasizes the importance of maintaining balance

in everyday life, supporting not only physical health, but also mental wellbeing,

resilience, and strong communities. Through initiatives like the BDO Half Marathon in

both Sint Maarten and Curaçao, BDO actively invests in programs that encourage

people to stay active, connect with others, and prioritize their overall wellbeing.

The St. Maarten Road Runners extend a special thank you to the sponsors whose

continued support makes this event possible:

BDO, ILTT, Tri-Sport, YC-Events, Princess Casino, Port de Plaisance Country Club,

SXM Padel Club, Balls & Wine, Beyond Limits Fitness Center, Oyster Bay Beach

Resort, Heavenly Water, We Are SXM, Super U, and NEC Distribution.

With strong regional participation and a growing reputation, the BDO Half

Marathon powered by ILTT continues to build a tradition of health, connection,

and community spirit across the island.

Source: Press Release