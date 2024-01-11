BEACH TENNIS: The first FCBT tournament of 1 was a success! | FAXINFO

It was within the private structure of the “Caribbean Sport Center” in Colombier that the first tournament of the year 1 BT2024 Mixed IAD Immobilier took place last weekend, organized by Friendly Caribbean Beach Tennis (FCBT).

The Beach Garden. This is the name of the new private structure now available to members of the Friendly Caribbean Beach Tennis family in Saint-Martin. On four fine sand courts equipped with standard lighting, Beach Tennis enthusiasts have been able to indulge in their favorite sport since the end of December in an idyllic setting day and night (Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays until 20:30 p.m. ). This new sports venue should attract even more people over the weeks and months to come. This was already the case last Saturday January 6 during the approved BT 200 Mixed which brought together 20 teams from Saint-Martin (FCBT and TCISM) and Saint-Barthélemy (KBT and OBC), i.e. 40 participants. The tournament proved to be of a very good level with the presence of Amélie Thiant, who collects national and international titles, and Julie Labrit, former French champion.

More competitions to come…

In terms of results, the final saw the victory of the pair Sébastien and Renatta Haoues (FCBT) at the expense of Laurent Delaval and Mariangela Dalla Longa, members of the Ouanalao Beach Club in Saint-Barthélemy. The duo Eliam Giordano and Julie Labrit from Karibbean Beach Tennis in Saint-Barthélemy won the small final by winning against Mathieu Ferreira and Hanaé Antonetti from Tennis Club Ile de Saint-Martin.

The Friendly Caribbean Beach Tennis will meet you very soon at the Beach Garden in Colombier for new Beach Tennis competitions, a booming sporting discipline in Saint-Martin! _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/beach-tennis-le-1er-tournoi-de-lannee-2024-du-fcbt-couronne-de-succes/